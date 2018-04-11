At The Table: What to expect from the dine-in theater Studio Movie Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. - Studio Movie Grill is redefining what it means to do "dinner and a movie." It is a new kind of dine-in movie experience.

The theater opens on April 12th and At The Table got a first look at the menu, the location, and the movies.

SMG offers all first-run movies, with hours throughout the day, every day. Tickets can be purchased online or on location, but management recommends getting them advance because seats fill up fast. There are only 10 theaters that seat 50-100 people each, so space is limited.

Once you check in to your movie, you will receive a full menu with dozens of items and then will head to your assigned seat. Servers will be waiting to greet you and take your order. If you are worried about being interrupted during your movie, management asks customers to arrive 30 minutes before the movie time to sit, order, and get your food before credits roll. But of course you can get refills and can still order more once the movie starts.

The menu is massive offering fried goodies, healthy salads, sushi, burgers, dessert, and even alcohol. There are also kids meals available as well as traditional favorites like candy and popcorn. According to the limited menu online, prices for dishes range from an average of $6 to $15, but are subject to change.

Location: 2733 Calloway Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93312