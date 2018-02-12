At The Table: Where to celebrate Fat Tuesday, Crab In A Bag

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The spirit of Mardi Gras is coming to Bakersfield! Celebrate Fat Tuesday by indulging before the ritual fasting of the Lenten Season that begins on Ash Wednesday.

Crab In A Bag is bringing the Cajun flair to town with its Fat Tuesday celebration. Known for its Louisiana-style cooking, the restaurant offers various seafood dishes, with the star being the actual crab in a bag.

The crab is boiled, covered in sauce, and bagged with potatoes, sausage, and corn. Eat out of the bag or dump it out on the table and enjoy! The sauces range from mild to spicy with Cajun spices.

For this celebration, Crab In A Bag is offering unlimited crab! Order your crab in a bag and eat all you can for an hour! Indulge the Louisiana way right here in Bakersfield.

If you don't enjoy crab, there are many other options to choose from. Try shrimp or crawfish in a bag! If you are in the mood for fried dishes, try the fried oysters, shrimp, or fish. They even have some non-seafood dishes as well.

Check out Crab In A Bag this Fat Tuesday!

Location: 1641 Union Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.