Attempted bank robbery in east central Bakersfield; 1 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that on March 6, 2023, officers were called to a bank robbery in progress in the city of Bakersfield.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call from the Bank of America branch located at Monterey and Baker Streets. There, they say they arrested Danny Trevino, 40, of Bakersfield.

Police say Trevino is alleged to have passed a note to a bank teller demanding money, and report that he was arrested for robbery and a parole violation arrest warrant.

The Bakersfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this situation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.