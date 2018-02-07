Attorney asks FBI to investigate death of a man that was in KCSO custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The attorney representing the family of a man who died in sheriff's custody in December asked the FBI to investigate the incident and the deputies involved.

Nicholas Bayona, the attorney, sent the request to the FBI, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, all five county supervisors and the county coroner.

Bayona represents Rhonda Hagood, mother of Nicholas Grant Lovett who died while in-custody in Boron on Dec. 13, 2017.

Investigators said they tried to arrest Lovett after he was allegedly making threats and he resisted. Once he was handcuffed Lovett stopped breathing.

Bayona said a deputy held a baton against Lovett's neck.

The sheriff's office is investigating the death but Bayona believes the investigation should be handled by another agency and said that the FBI "is the last bastion of defense when local law enforcement goes rogue."