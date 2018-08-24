The Bakersfield College student held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has posted bond, according to his attorney.

Jose Bello was being held at the Mesa Verde Processing Facility in Bakersfield but was released Friday afternoon. On Thursday a judge ordered that Bello could post bond. He set that bond at $10,000. ICE officials said he would need to post entire amount.

According to Bello's attorney Win Eaton, bond was posted in Bello's name Friday.

Bello was taken into custody by ICE in May for entering the country without inspection.