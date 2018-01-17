Attorney General Xavier Becerra sues FCC for repealing net neutrality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that he and numerous Attorney Generals from different states will be suing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its attempt to repeal net neutrality rules.

“Internet access is a utility – just like water and electricity. And every consumer has a right to access online content without interference or manipulation by their internet service provider. However, in repealing the net neutrality rules, the FCC ignored consumers’ strong support for a free and open internet,” Becerra said.

Net neutrality allows consumers to access online content without any interference by an internet service provider.

ISP's are able to charge websites higher fees for faster internet speeds and "fast lanes" without these rules, thus impacting consumers' ability to access content of their choice.

FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality also puts a limit on how states can impose their own net neutrality rules.

In 2015, the FCC introduced the Open Internet Order which allowed for equal treatment of internet traffic. This prevented ISP's from forcing websites to pay fees for access to internet "fast lanes."

The FCC, now led by President Donald Trump's appointee Ajit Pai, decided to reverse this, despite the 20 million public comments that opposed the repeal of net neutrality.

Attorney Generals joining Becerra included the Attorney General of New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Mexico, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.