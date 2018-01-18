Attorney General's office reportedly looking into Supervisor Maggard's alleged fraud comments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Attorney General's office is looking into the controversial comments Supervisor Mike Maggard made to a local radio host last week, according to Supervisor Leticia Perez.

Perez tells 23ABC she spoke by phone Wednesday with the Attorney General’s office, and she said they told her they are "looking into the matter."

23ABC reached out to the Attorney General's office for comment but did not hear back as of writing this article.

Kern County Supervisor Maggard said there was a "bit of a scam, a fraud being forced upon Kern County," last week on The Ralph Bailey Radio Show.

Maggard told Ralph Bailey that three people were involved with all of this: Ben Eilenberg, treasurer for the Committee for Safer Neighborhoods and Schools; David Abbasi, local pot shop owner and Fernando Jara, Perez's husband.

During the radio interview, Maggard said he believes Perez and Jara are attempting to get him out of office.

After accusing Perez and her husband of trying to sabotage his position at the Kern County Board of Supervisors, he told Bailey that "(Perez) is not free to use illegal pot shop money to fund that effort and not reveal that to the public and that's what I think is the fraud that is being forced upon Kern County."

Maggard has been very outspoken about his opposition to marijuana, voting to ban commercial growing and sales, and believes that money is being spent on campaign ads for district's three's new-runner up, Jeff Heinle.

In an interview with 23ABC, Heinle said those allegations were false.

T.J. Esposito, a local outspoken pot advocate and former mayoral candidate, told 23ABC Wednesday that he was behind the Maggard ads, not Perez or her husband.

Meanwhile, Jara stated last week "this matter is between two candidates for political office. It does not involve me. I wish them both the best of luck in their respective campaigns."