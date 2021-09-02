Authorities identify man killed in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in a shooting Tuesday in the 700 block of Hill Street.

Deondre Jekell Johnson, 23, of Bakersfield, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound just before midnight Tuesday. Further investigation revealed a man fired several shots at the victim, and then, fled in a new four-door silver sedan, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

It marked a grim milestone for the month of August. Kern County closed out the month recording 16 homicides.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle, call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.