BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identify man killed in Old River Road crash on Tuesday night after his forklift collided with a vehicle.

Jesus Adalberto Rosales Peraza, 47, of Bakersfield, was killed when his forklift collided with a vehicle at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Old River Road, east of Valpredo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died on the scene, CHP said.