Authorities investigating a fiery crash on Palm Ave in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating a collision that happened Monday morning that resulted in a fiery crash.

23ABC News

According to early reports, a red Honda crashed into a parked semi-truck near Palm Avenue and Old Farm Road at about 7 a.m. Monday morning. The driver was still in the Honda when it burst into flames as a result of the collision.

Multiple people attempted to put out the fire and then pulled the driver from the vehicle.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the driver.