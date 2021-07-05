Watch
Authorities investigating a fiery crash on Palm Ave in Northwest Bakersfield

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 13:28:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating a collision that happened Monday morning that resulted in a fiery crash.

Palm Avenue Accident, July 5, 2021

According to early reports, a red Honda crashed into a parked semi-truck near Palm Avenue and Old Farm Road at about 7 a.m. Monday morning. The driver was still in the Honda when it burst into flames as a result of the collision.

Multiple people attempted to put out the fire and then pulled the driver from the vehicle.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the driver.

