SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly traffic crash took place in Shafter overnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol officers were called to Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

No further information is available at this time.

Shafter police shut down northbound traffic on Sante Fe Way between Orange Avenue and Riverside Street as a result of their investigation.