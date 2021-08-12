Watch
Authorities release name of man killed in Eye Street shooting

Javier Posadas/23ABC
Bakersfield Police Department respond to a fatal shooting on Eye Street between 2nd and 3rd streets on Tuesday.
Bakersfield Police Department report fatal shooting on Eye Street
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:18:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man killed in a shooting Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street has been identified as 29-year-old Javontae Tervell Green.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to BPD, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, 40-year-old Jerrolyn Spotwood was arrested on suspicion of homicide. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

