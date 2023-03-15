Watch Now
Authorities search for man wanted in fatal Bakersfield assault

Homicide detectives were called and identified Efren Calderon Alvarez as a possible suspect in the case.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 14:44:56-04

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal assault in south Bakersfield.

On Saturday at around 7:20 p.m., deputies were called to the 800-Block of Stable Avenue where they found Everardo Lozano suffering from major injuries that occurred as a result of an assault. He was treated at the scene but was later declared dead.

Homicide detectives were called and identified Efren Calderon Alvarez as a possible suspect in the case. However, he had already fled the scene prior to the arrival of authorities. At this time his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

