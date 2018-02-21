Authorities thwarted student's plot for mass shooting at Southern California high school

Associated Press
6:16 AM, Feb 21, 2018

WHITTIER, Calif. - WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.

Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News