Auto Club: Bakersfield continues to see record gas prices

(KERO) — The Auto Club says that despite a slower increase, Bakersfield's average gas price rose to a record of $5.71.

The price is 15 cents higher than last Thursday, $1.08 higher than last month, and almost $2 higher than in a year ago, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The Auto Club said refinery issues could be playing a role in the continued spike.

“The Torrance PBF refinery is having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, and that supply issue is continuing to put upward pressure on gas prices locally,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe in a statement. “At the same time, oil prices have rebounded today above $100 per barrel.”

The average price for regular gas in California increased to $5.79, which is 10 cents higher than last week and $1.50 higher than the national average of $4.29. The national price decreased 3 cents this past week.

Elsewhere in California, the average price is $5.89 in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, $5.80 on the Central Coast, and $5.82 in San Diego.

The Auto Club offered these tips to save at the pump:

If you use premium unleaded fuel, make sure it is required for your vehicle, not just recommended. The Auto Club’s Automotive Research Center found that vehicles with recommended premium fuel performed safely with regular unleaded gasoline.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speed increases. Reducing freeway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and heavy items from your car.