Auto Club: Bakersfield gas prices rising again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The average gas price in Bakersfield is rising again but is still lower than last month, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Bakersfield's average gas price rose four cents from the previous week and is $5.79 per gallon. That's six cents lower than the previous week but $1.84 higher than at the same point in 2021.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5th, is $4.93 at Fastrip at 4901 S. Union Ave.

California's gas prices also saw a price hike. It's now at $5.76 which is seven cents higher than last week. The national average rose 11 cents to $4.25.

“Gas prices rose throughout the U.S. this past week because of continued supply concerns related to Russian oil,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. “Continued high gas prices have many consumers thinking about buying more fuel-efficient or alternative fuel vehicles, and the new AAA Car Guide produced by the Auto Club’s Automotive Research Center is now available to help them assess their options.”

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw prices increase by six cents to $5.84 which is also the same price as on the Central Coast.