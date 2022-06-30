Auto Club: Bakersfield sees slight drop in average gas prices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is seeing a slight drop in average gas prices from last week, said the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Average prices dropped three cents in Bakersfield to $6.32, which is 22 cents higher than last month and more than $2 more than last year.

The small relief could be short lived though as due to California gas stations starting to charge three cents more in taxes on gasoline beginning Friday as part of a law to automatically adjust the gasoline excise tax that passed in 2017 and was upheld by voters in 2018.

"It’s not clear whether the three-cent gas tax increase that takes effect [Friday] will create a brief increase at the pump for drivers, or if the increase will just be cancelled out by the continuing drop in gas prices,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Bakersfield, as of 11:46 a.m. Thursday, June 30th, 2022, was $5.65 at Valero at 726 S. Union Ave.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in California dropped seven cents to $6.29 while the national average is $4.86.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area is seeing $6.33 per gallon, while the price is $6.28 on the Central Coast.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest levels since May 20 as supplies have increased while demand has been affected by these very high pump prices,” said Shupe.