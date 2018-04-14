Auto Club Famoso brings back drag race and car show

11:54 AM, Apr 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Auto Club Famoso Raceway hosted a car and drag race show Saturday.

The last time the Raceway hosted this event was five years ago. Cars of all different classes crossed the finish line Saturday but there were no elimination rounds.

Over 70 cars were also featured in a car show at the event.

At this time it is unknown if the raceway will hold another car and drag race show next year.

