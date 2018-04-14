Auto Club Famoso brings back drag race and car show

Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 57°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Auto Club Famoso Raceway hosted a car and drag race show Saturday.
The last time the Raceway hosted this event was five years ago. Cars of all different classes crossed the finish line Saturday but there were no elimination rounds.
Over 70 cars were also featured in a car show at the event.
At this time it is unknown if the raceway will hold another car and drag race show next year.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
Saturday the West Chester Kiwanis service club of Bakersfield teamed up with Mckinley Elementary school to help promote a positive…
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Kino, is a Corgi mix.
The Auto Club Famoso Raceway hosted a car and drag race show Saturday.