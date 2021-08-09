Autumn Crest Drive neighbors recount two weekend shootings in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC hears from residents in the Autumn Crest Drive neighborhood just two days after an officer-involved shooting took place near their homes.

Here's what led officers to that southwest Bakersfield neighborhood according to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD):

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday they received a call for a domestic argument and a man armed with a gun on Brazil Avenue.

As officers arrived the suspect had already fled the scene in a green chevy pickup.

BPD then received other calls matching the description of the vehicle eventually leading them to a suspect in the area of Blossom Valley Lane.

The first officer-involved shooting took place at 2:51 a.m. and the suspect fled the scene.

Minutes later at 2:56 a.m. a second officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot and killed.

In a video captured by a resident living on autumn crest drive. You can hear multiple gunshots before officers run off camera.

According to BPD, five officers fired their guns during the confrontation.

BPD and the Department of Justice are investigating the incidents.