Average monthly benefit for food stamps rises

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Friday people who receive food stamps will have a little more money to spend. The average monthly per-person benefit will rise from $121 to $157.

It's the largest single increase in the program's history rising to more than 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The increase applies to all of the 42 million people who receive money through the supplemental-nutrition-assistance program.

Those benefits coming during a time of need here in Kern County.

23ABC dove deeper into how important CalFresh, the name of the program in California, is to Kern County residents.

According to the state, as of July 2021, there are more than 160,000 people in Kern County who receive benefits from CalFresh. That's spread out over 74,000 households in the county and adds up to more than $23 million of aid given to residents.