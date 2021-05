BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Baba’s Hot Chicken is opening a location here in Bakersfield this Saturday.

The restaurant announced it is holding a grand opening on May 22 at 11 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free sandwich.

Baba’s has multiple locations including Costa Mesa, Riverside, and San Diego.

The restaurant is located at 5625 California Ave. Suite 200.