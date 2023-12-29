Back on the ballot: Judge Chang sides with Fong

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A Sacramento County judge has reversed a decision by the California Secretary of State to remove local assemblyman Vince Fong from the ballot for the 20th Congressional District.

Fong filed to run for the seat being vacated by Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Dec. 11.

There was immediate opposition to Fong appearing on the ballot for the congressional seat and his bid for re-election to the state assembly.

The Secretary of State claimed last week that a candidate can't run for multiple offices in one election and said they would not include Fong on the certified candidate list to be published Dec. 28.

On Friday, Fong filed a lawsuit that argued that the state cannot remove a duly qualified candidate, which Judge Chang cited in her decision late Thursday afternoon.

It is not known at this time whether or not an appeal will be filed.

Fong's campaign said the assemblyman would not be available for interviews until next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

