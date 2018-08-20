Bag with "human body part" found in water at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three teens swimming in the Kern River found a bag with a decomposing human body part inside, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO says the call came through at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, and homicide detectives collected the body part and are investigating.

Officials were unable to say what type of body part was in the bag, and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.