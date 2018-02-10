Bake sale raises more than $1,300 for local boy with leukemia

Jordan "JJ" Motton was diagnosed last December

Natalie Tarangioli
2:06 PM, Feb 10, 2018
Family and friends held a bake sale on Saturday for Jordan "JJ" Motton. The four-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia last December.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family and friends of a local boy with leukemia raised more than $1,300 from a bake sale on Saturday.

Jordan "JJ" Motton was diagnosed with leukemia last December. His family and friends sold homemade baked goods outside of Dianna's Fine Lines in northwest Bakersfield to raise money for his treatments.

The four-year-old spent the holidays at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera undergoing treatment. 

Family friends said the bake sale completely sold out. 

People can donate at Dianna's Fine Lines Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow JJ's Leukemia Fight on Facebook.

