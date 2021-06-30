Bakersfield Animal Care Center overflowing, pet adoption fees now waived

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is overflowing and needs help finding forever homes for the animals currently there.

Center officials say due to an increase of stray dogs and cats, they are now implementing animal adoption fee waivers ahead of the 4th of July holiday which is when they expect to see another increase of animals because of fireworks. The shelter says they currently have zero kennel space at the shelter.

The fee waiver means residents can reclaim lost pets at no charge or adopt a new one at no charge. They just have to pay the city licensing fee.

This waiver will run through July 17th.

The shelter is located at 201 South Mount Vernon Street in Bakersfield.