Bakersfield announces temporary closure of Manor Street Bridge

Starts at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9th.
Manor Street Bridge Closure, July 9, 2021
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 18:58:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Thursday that the Manor Street Bridge would be temporarily closed on Friday .

Starting at 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of the Manor Street Bridge will be closed for one hour. After the southbound lanes have re-opened, the northbound lanes will be closed for one hour. Southbound drivers will be detoured at Roberts Lane while northbound travelers will be detoured at Union Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday but traffic delays are expected.

