Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield ARC hosts a 5-day camp for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

A number of locals are just returning from what they might call a life-changing adventure.
A number of locals are just returning from what they might call a life-changing adventure.
Bakersfield ARC
Posted at 9:14 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 12:15:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A number of locals are just returning from what they might call a life-changing adventure.

Bakersfield ARCrecently hosted a five-day camp for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Catalina Island. The camp gave the participants a chance to enjoy the great outdoors while bonding with each other.

23ABC got to hear from one of the event organizers and he told us about some of the highlights from experiences the participants had.

"The happiness when they're able to climb a mountain that's like a mile hike in just incline making it to the top of that mountain. It's a success. It's an obstacle they've overcome. It's just about creating connections and joy and that's why I love doing this," said Jeremiah Heitman, vice president and director of operations at Bakersfield ARC

There were a total of 31 participants and chaperones in attendance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets