Bakersfield ARC hosts a 5-day camp for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A number of locals are just returning from what they might call a life-changing adventure.

Bakersfield ARCrecently hosted a five-day camp for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Catalina Island. The camp gave the participants a chance to enjoy the great outdoors while bonding with each other.

23ABC got to hear from one of the event organizers and he told us about some of the highlights from experiences the participants had.

"The happiness when they're able to climb a mountain that's like a mile hike in just incline making it to the top of that mountain. It's a success. It's an obstacle they've overcome. It's just about creating connections and joy and that's why I love doing this," said Jeremiah Heitman, vice president and director of operations at Bakersfield ARC

There were a total of 31 participants and chaperones in attendance.