Bakersfield average gas prices reach new record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's average gas price hit a record $5.98 per gallon today which was up 15 cents from last week, said the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The lowest price in Bakersfield, as of Thursday at noon, was $5.29 at On The Go Food Store at 2501 River Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.

The Auto Club cited inflation, high demand, and the high cost of oil as reasons for the spike in prices.

“The reasons for the increase are not just the war and some refinery supply issues, but also inflation and competition for resources to produce diesel fuel, which is about 50 cents more expensive than regular unleaded gasoline,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement. "Memorial Day travel will likely add to the demand for gasoline. The Auto Club expects an 11% increase in holiday weekend travel volume compared to last year."

Gas prices rose even higher in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area at $6.10 per gallon and on the Central Coast at $6.04. Prices in L.A. increased 20 cents over last week, while it rose 22 cents on the Central Coast.