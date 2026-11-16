BAKERSFIELD, CA — A Bakersfield bakery has reached a settlement with the California Civil Rights Department over its refusal to sell a wedding cake to a lesbian couple.

The department announced Monday that Tastries agreed to change its sales policies and take other steps aimed at preventing future discrimination.

The dispute dates to 2017, when Tastries refused to sell a generic white cake to Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, who wanted it for their wedding. According to the state, the bakery had a policy against selling cakes for celebrations of same-sex unions.

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The couple filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Department, which later sued Tastries in 2018, alleging the bakery violated California civil rights law.

A trial court ruled in favor of the bakery in 2022, but an appellate court sided with the state in 2025. The California Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court later declined to review the appellate decision.

Under the settlement, Tastries agreed to provide non-customized products to customers regardless of sexual orientation or other protected characteristics. The bakery must also participate in annual civil rights training, post notices about state civil rights protections, notify the department of discrimination complaints and provide annual compliance reports.

Tastries will also pay $12,000 in damages and fees.

California's Unruh Civil Rights Act requires businesses to provide full and equal access to goods and services regardless of protected characteristics, including sexual orientation.

