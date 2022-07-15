Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield bar loses liquor license following investigations

La Catrina, Bakersfield
23ABC News
Alcohol Beverage Control indefinitely suspends the liquor license of the local bar, La Catrina, on 1901 Flower Street after numerous reports and investigations.
La Catrina, Bakersfield
La Catrina, Bakersfield
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 20:25:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield bar La Catrina had its liquor license "indefinitely" suspended by Alcohol Beverage Control following investigations by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street.

According to a statement from the KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the business numerous times over the last year for a variety of reasons including "gang violence, gang shootings, attempted murders, assaults, assaults with deadly weapon, assaults with firearms, sexual assaults, and reports of suspicious activity."

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do