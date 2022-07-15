Bakersfield bar loses liquor license following investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield bar La Catrina had its liquor license "indefinitely" suspended by Alcohol Beverage Control following investigations by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street.

According to a statement from the KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the business numerous times over the last year for a variety of reasons including "gang violence, gang shootings, attempted murders, assaults, assaults with deadly weapon, assaults with firearms, sexual assaults, and reports of suspicious activity."

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.