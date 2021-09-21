Bakersfield-based parole agent Luis Cardenas to receive CDCR's Medal of Valor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield-based parole agent will be awarded the Medal of Valor by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Parole agent Luis Cardenas will receive the CDCR’s highest award, which he earned by distinguishing himself by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of correctional service.

Cardenas will receive the honor during the CDCR's 36th annual Medal of Valor Ceremony on Friday morning. Because of COVID, the ceremony was pre-recorded.