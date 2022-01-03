Bakersfield businesses participate in 12 Days of Kindness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people take time off during the holidays, perhaps a week or even two weeks to spend time with their families, but others aren’t as fortunate as they have a commitment to their work schedules. But thanks to 12 Days of Kindness, their staff is able to enjoy the same

Alejandro Ocampo, co-founder of 12 Days of Kindness said that this 12 day time period is intended for their staff to enjoy time off with their families and loved ones.

“The staff were literally asking what I am supposed to do with my time off? A lot of them don't take time off. It's new to them. So this year it was neat to see how excited they were about going to the snow, they rented a cabin, all these things they already planned out,” he explained. “Slow down, enjoy time with loved ones. I get working and doing all that and providing for our families, but spending time with them is also an investment into your family and an investment into yourself."

Ocampo added that as this is their second year closing their restaurants for the 12 Days of Kindness there is no amount of money that means more than the happiness of their staff.

“People did bring up the fact of lost revenue but you cannot put a price on the faces of our employees and the happiness that it brings to them. On behalf of my staff, my brother Fernando, co-owner at Vida, and Manuel at Vida Juicery, it's kind of a big conglomerate of business and we’re just excited.”

The staff of Camino Real, Vida Vegan, Bakersfield Pizza Company and Bar, Vida Juicery, and El Camino Bakery each take part in the 12 Days of Christmas but that isn't the only thing that happens.

“During those 12 days we reach out to local charities and we donate one thousand dollars each day.”

Twelve different local charities such as the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter, Wounded Heroes Fund, and many more are blessed with one thousand dollars during 12 Days of Kindness. Alejandro says that it's simply just the right thing to do.

“We’re only here as a business. We’re only here because our community supports us so it's only right and it's the right thing to do to give back to our community and improve our community.”

Alejandro tells 23ABC that it is important for them to invest in their community as the community has invested in them. He added that as they donate one thousand dollars, with these charity donations it is a blessing to be a blessing.