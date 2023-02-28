Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield Californian decides to pull 'Dilbert' comic strip

Scott Adams, creator of 'Dilbert,' is facing personal and professional recrimination following remarks on race and segregation that many people found distasteful, offensive, and ill-conceived.
Dilbert Comic Race
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work at his studio in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2006. Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday, Feb. 26 it would no longer work with the cartoonist. In an episode of his YouTube show last week, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Dilbert Comic Race
Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 00:30:57-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Newspapers across the country have pulled back from artist Scott Adams and his long-running comic strip "Dilbert" following remarks about race Adams made on his YouTube channel in an hourlong livestream on February 22 that many people have found offensive and distasteful. One of those newspapers, ABC23 is told, is the Bakersfield Californian.

Christine Peterson, Executive Editor of the Californian, confirmed in a phone call to the 23ABC newsroom that the paper will stop running the 'Dilbert' comic strip effective immediately. Peterson confirmed that the Californian's decision was based on Adams' "hateful comments".

In a subsequent livestream, Adams referred to the categorization of his words as a "racist tirade" and a "racist rant" a case of poisoning the well by the mainstream media, and considered how he might use "all the power the media is handing me."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra