Bakersfield Californian decides to pull 'Dilbert' comic strip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Newspapers across the country have pulled back from artist Scott Adams and his long-running comic strip "Dilbert" following remarks about race Adams made on his YouTube channel in an hourlong livestream on February 22 that many people have found offensive and distasteful. One of those newspapers, ABC23 is told, is the Bakersfield Californian.

Christine Peterson, Executive Editor of the Californian, confirmed in a phone call to the 23ABC newsroom that the paper will stop running the 'Dilbert' comic strip effective immediately. Peterson confirmed that the Californian's decision was based on Adams' "hateful comments".

In a subsequent livestream, Adams referred to the categorization of his words as a "racist tirade" and a "racist rant" a case of poisoning the well by the mainstream media, and considered how he might use "all the power the media is handing me."