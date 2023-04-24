Watch Now
Bakersfield celebrates Earth Day with Great American Cleanup 2023

People of all ages helped to beautify Bakersfield on Earth Day.
Over a thousand volunteers in the community celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by helping pick up trash at various locations across Bakersfield as part of the 20th Annual Great American Cleanup.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:57:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over a thousand volunteers in the community celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by helping pick up trash at various locations across Bakersfield as part of the 20th Annual Great American Cleanup.

People of all ages helped to beautify Bakersfield on Earth Day. One of those volunteers was Shawntel Allen with CASA Aurora who brought plenty of help for the cleanup.

“I’m out here with approximately thirty-one ladies, so we are a reentry program for women who have been incarcerated.”

Allen says the ladies like the fact that they are able to give back.

Organizers say they are already registering volunteers for next year's event.

