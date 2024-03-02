Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club continues long-time scholarship tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the past 74 years, the Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club has offered a scholarship for students seeking higher education. One local student at Frontier High School tells me that this scholarship could help her achieve her goal of becoming a nurse.

“A lot of my cousins and aunts do it, and I aspire to be them," said Kadrie Lau. "Hopefully I get in, and this scholarship will help me and my parents not worry as much.”

Kadrie Lau says she’s been involved with the Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club since she was young. Her Mom is a member, and she says she’s grown meaningful connections through their philanthropic efforts.

“Volunteering has been a highlight of my life. Not only was I able to connect with Asian youth, but we were able to spread Asian culture around Bakersfield,” Lau said.

The Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club has deep roots in town. Nina Ha, president of the organization, says the club first began in 1946. Four years later, the women decided to financially support young people through the scholarship program.

“In the last 30 years alone, we’ve given out around $200,000,” Ha said.

Nina says award amounts may vary depending on financial need, and ultimately, the goal is to award local high school students with the opportunity to go to college.

“Some kids aspire to go to college, but a lot of kids don't know that's a possibility," said Ha. "So if we can help them open that door—it's what we’re hoping to do.”

Kadrie says she appreciates the community she’s found within the organization.

“I’ve been included in the club a lot since I was young. It feels like a family to me," Lau said. "If I get this scholarship, it feels like my family is supporting me even if they are not related.”

Ha says to be eligible, students must meet certain requirements. These include: the student must have some form of Chinese heritage or be of Chinese descent, the student must maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average and they must submit an essay and references to the scholarship committee. Representatives from the club say that applications are still open, and applications have been distributed to local Bakersfield and Taft high schools. They say as long as materials are post-marked before March 31, they will be accepted for consideration.

