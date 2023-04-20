Bakersfield chop shop discovered during business inspection; 2 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A business inspection at the Marquez Fix and Go at 415 19th Street in Bakersfield revealed evidence of an illegal chop shop operation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before noon on April 18, 2023, investigators with BPD and the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force conducted an inspection at the business and found what they estimated to be around $75,000 in stolen automotive property, including a vehicle, engines, trailers, transmissions, and a firearm, according to a press release on the matter from BPD.

Law enforcement personnel recovered the stolen property from the location and arrested Pedro Marquez Sr., 43, and Ryan Parent, 21, both of Bakersfield, for running a chop shop, auto theft, and possession of stolen property. Marquez was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.