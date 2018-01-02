Bakersfield CHP arrests 34 for DUI during New Year's maximum enforcement period

Nearly three dozen people were arrested for driving under the influence by the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield office during its New Year's maximum enforcement period. 

According to the CHP, 34 people were arrested for DUI between 6:01 p.m. Friday and 11:59 Monday night. 

