BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield CHP officers arrested 36 people for DUI during Labor Day weekend.

CHP stepped up their enforcement throughout the state through a maximum enforcement period. All available CHP officers were on duty patrolling for impaired drivers and drivers in need of assistance. The maximum enforcement period started on Friday, August 31 and ended on Monday, September 1.

According to CHP, there were zero DUI fatalities.