BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This year’s Bakersfield Christmas Parade will not only herald the coming of the holiday season, but it will also celebrate the event’s longevity, as the parade celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Those interested in participating in the parade can find more information online at BCParade.com. The deadline to apply is October 28th.

The Christmas Parade will be broadcast on 23ABC on December 1st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.