Bakersfield City Council approves H Street Corridor Improvement Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In late February, the Bakersfield City Council approved the H Street Corridor Improvement Project. The project is set to redesign H Street between Highway 58 and Golden State Highway, and was created to improve accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, more people in Bakersfield are choosing to walk or ride a bicycle, and the city wants to ensure that the roads and infrastructure support that.

"We're talking a lot about complete streets and how to make streets safer for all users. Not just drivers, but also for those people who are walking and bicycling in our neighborhoods and on our roads," said Gonzales.

Gonzales, vice mayor and city council representative for Ward 2, says funding for the project is being provided through local and federal grants, and adds that the H Street project is an extension of the city's ongoing efforts to enhance Chester Avenue through downtown.

"Improvements in terms of aesthetics, enhanced landscaping, and other treatments to really improve the look and feel of both Chester and H Street," said Gonzales.

23ABC Andrae Gonzales, Vice Mayor of Bakersfield and Bakersfield City Council Representative for Ward 2, speaks with 23ABC about the H Street Corridor Improvement Project on March 1, 2020. The Bakersfield City Council recently approved the plan, which is intended to make Downtown Bakersfield safer and more accessible for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Another component of the project, according to Gonzales, is improvements to street lighting, which he believes is a step in the right direction for overall safe use of the streets.

"I've been a proponent of pedestrian-level lighting so that our sidewalks are well-lit and that people feel safe when walking that they are visible to both the motorists on the road, but also have a sense of security because of well-lit streets," said Gonzales. "If there are any places that we should be doing this, it's definitely Chester Avenue and H Street."

Though those two streets are the main focus at this time, Gonzales believes more can be done throughout the city.

"It should be noted that these are projects that could be replicated in other parts of the city and in the future. Other roadways that we can reimagine and improve them in the future. That's my hope for Bakersfield," said Gonzales.

The Chester Avenue Improvement Project is already in the design phase according to Gonzales, with construction scheduled to begin on that road soon. The H Street Corridor Improvement Project is set to launch sometime in 2024.