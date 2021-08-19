Watch
Bakersfield City Council approves new crosswalk safety feature

Pedestrian countdown timers will be added.
Associated Press
Pedestrian crosswalk sign with Walk signal lit, and one-way street sign, photo
Crosswalk Signal
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:21:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to help keep pedestrians safe when crossing the street the Bakersfield City Council approved a safety feature for intersections.

Pedestrian countdown timers will be added to 15 more intersections throughout Bakersfield which completes a 9-year project. They will go near high-volume areas around schools and shopping centers.

Once that is complete, a total of 436 intersections will have that safety feature.

The new timers will replace the existing "walk-don't walk" signals with a countdown timer allowing pedestrians to better determine if they have enough time to safely cross the street.

