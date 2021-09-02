Bakersfield City Council approves new World War II veterans memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield will soon have another memorial honoring those who fought for our freedom.

On Wednesday the Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing a World War II veterans memorial to be built at Jastro Park.

Through the resolution the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee will be responsible for the design and construction but the city will maintain it.

The park is currently home to the Korean War Memorial.

A specific location has not yet been chosen at the park for the World War II memorial.