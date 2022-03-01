Bakersfield City Council holds hearing for city ward redistricting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is holding the fourth public hearing for city ward redistricting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The hearing is happening at the city council chambers and is open for public comments.

You can submit comments in writing to the city clerk's office at city-clerk@bakersfieldcity.us.

Copies of the presentation before the meeting are also available on the Bakersfield city website.

Wednesday's discussion will be the fourth in a series of six public hearings.