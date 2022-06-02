Bakersfield City Council increases property taxes to cover solid waste operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As inflation continues to raise the price of everything from gas to groceries there is another price hike happening that was approved Wednesday night by the Bakersfield City Council that could impact how much you pay in property tax.

The city council voted 6-0 to approve an increase of the refuse and recycling rates across the city by 13-percent for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year. Additional increases for 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 were also included.

These increased fees cover the costs of solid waste operations including alley cleanups, illegal dumping abatement, and the bulky item pickup service, in addition to standard collection and processing of residential and commercial waste.

The rate changes will be in effect starting July 1st of this year.

Here's a look at the recycling rate increases:

The single-family dwelling rate will increase from $234 per unit to $264.

Multiple family dwelling rates are increasing from $210.54 per unit to $237.91.

Commercial rates for businesses will increase by 13 percent.

These new rates will be absorbed into the property tax bill. So if you notice your property tax is higher this is why.