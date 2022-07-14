BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft has been a signature issue in Bakersfield and the city attorney has proposed a new ordinance to curb these crimes.

“A violation of the ordinance would mean that there is no proof of lawful possession," said Ashley E. Zambrano, Deputy City Attorney.

"It does not necessarily mean that it’s proof of theft or proof that it is stolen property. Failure to properly prove lawful possession would violate the ordinance and is a misdemeanor.”

Zambrano says there are multiple bills in the works at the state level concerning catalytic converter regulations and local law enforcement.

The City Council voted 4 -3 with Vice Mayor Ken Weir, and city councilmembers Bruce Freeman and Patty Gray opposing the motion.

Following the vote, the CIty Council directed the attorney’s office to bring back the proposed ordinance for a first reading at the city council meeting set for Aug. 17th.