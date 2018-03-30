Bakersfield City Council recruiting for Planning Commission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting individuals to work four-year terms on the city's planning commission.

The recruiting is due to the termination of David Strong, from Ward 1.

The planning commission maintains the city's general plan and recommends methods of interpretation.

The planning commission also makes recommendations for improvement and reviews the City's Capital Improvement Plan for consistency with the general plan.

The planning commissioner who is chosen will be nominated by the Councilmember of Ward 2 and will be appointed by the full council.

The applicant must be a resident of the city throughout their term.

Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall North or at the city website here. For more information, contact the City Clerk's Office at (661) 326-3767.