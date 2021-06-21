Bakersfield City Council to discuss ebikes on Kern River bike paths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hot button topic is set to be discussed Monday by a branch of the Bakersfield City Council.

Electric bikes, or e-bikes, will take center stage during the legislative and litigation meeting Monday afternoon. The committee will discuss whether to allow e-bikes on the Kern River bike paths.

Since the discussion started earlier this year there have been dozens of people who have spoken out against the idea which would see charging stations and bike racks built along the 17-mile path.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon.