Bakersfield City Council to review street light study

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is meeting Wednesday where they will go over a presentation of a street light study which will help determine if increased lighting would decrease incidents of crime and car crashes in town.

Done by electrical company JMPE, the focus of the study is lighting standards and areas with deficient lighting as well as high crime rates slash accident rates. After some research, the company plans to recommend to the council that in order to reduce car incidents light levels should be increased on Ming Avenue and Ashe Road.

The next steps recommended will be to analyze crime incident reports by the BPD.

The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. and if you'd like to watch visit the city's website and click on meeting broadcasts.