Bakersfield City School District Summer Meal Program to begin in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is rolling out its Summer Feeding Program starting June 10th.
The meal program is free to all children 18 years of age or younger and enrollment in summer school is not required. However, meals are restricted to those living in the area of serving locations. Children from other school districts are welcome.
Children are not required to be present to receive a meal during the summer meal program.
Meals will not be served on Monday, July 5th in observance of the 4th of July holiday.
Meal Distribution Locations
Tuesdays and Thursdays
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Each Tuesday children will receive, (2) breakfast and (2) lunch meals
Each Thursday children will receive (3) breakfast and (3) lunch meals
- College Hts: 2551 Sunny Ln
- Cato: 4115 Vineland Dr
- Chipman: 2905 Eissler St
- Curran: 1116 Lymric Wy
- Downtown: 2021 M St
- Eissler: 2901 Eissler St
- Evergreen: 2600 Rose Marie Dr
- Fletcher: 9801 Highland Knolls Dr
- Fremont: 601 Texas St
- Garza: 2901 Center St
- H. Mann: 2710 Niles St
- Harding: 3201 Pico St
- Harris: 4110 Garnsey Ln
- Jefferson: 816 Lincoln St
- Martin Luther King: 1100 Citadel St
- McKinley: 601 Fourth St
- Munsey: 3801 Brave Av
- Mt Vernon: 2661 Potomac Av
- Noble: 1015 Noble Av
- Pauly: 313 Planz Rd
- S. Hills: 3800 Jewett Av
- Thorner: 5501 Thorner St
- Pioneer: 4404 Pioneer Dr
- Roosevelt: 2324 Verde St
- Sequoia: 900 Belle Terrace
- Voorhies: 6001 Pioneer Dr
- Wayside: 1000 Ming Av