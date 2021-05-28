Bakersfield City School District Summer Meal Program to begin in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is rolling out its ​Summer Feeding Program starting June 10th.

The meal program is free to all children 18 years of age or younger and enrollment in summer school is not required. However, meals are restricted to those living in the area of serving locations. Children from other school districts are welcome.

Children are not required to be present to receive a meal during the summer meal program.

Meals will not be served on Monday, July 5th in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

Meal Distribution Locations

Tuesdays and Thursdays

11:00 - 12:30 PM

Each Tuesday children will receive, (2) breakfast and (2) lunch meals

Each Thursday children will receive (3) breakfast and (3) lunch meals