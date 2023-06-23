Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame honors 5 new inductees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame honors Renegade alumni who have made a significant impact through their professions, public and community service, or the overall positive impact they have made in the lives of others. On Thursday night, the Bakersfield College Alumni Association inducted 5 new honorees into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

At the 2023 Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner, colleagues, family, and friends of the 5 inductees gathered to honor the acknowledgment of their contribution to the community.

Bakersfield College Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Scott says the nominations are a community event.

"We started having this big gala a year ago because we've got over 100 years of alums, many of whom deserve to be honored. We asked the community to nominate who they think has gone through Bakersfield College and has really been impactful in their world, whatever their part of the world is," said Scott.

Scott says the 2023 inductees include Steven Val Alvidrez, who served as Chief of Police for the Kern High School District, as well as Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Scott continues.

"Chief Nursing Officer from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Robin McNabb, so obviously she's directly helping the health of our community. The county CEO Ryan Alsop is one of our honorees, and Max Becherer. He's national photo editor of the Washington Post," listed Scott.

Scott goes on to say that events like these are just one of the many ways the foundation shows the community just how significant one's college experience can be, as it can serve as a launchpad to success.

"To really call attention to the good work that Bakersfield College does and to call attention to the amazing work that our alums do. So many people go out and they're unsung heroes, but this is a way for us to ask the community, 'Who do you know that's done things?' That's who we're honoring tonight," said Scott.

In addition to family members and friends of the inductees, Scott says a handful of organizations and employers were also in attendance to show their support for BC, understanding the college's mission is to set students up for success.

"They know that supporting Bakersfield College and the scholarships for students is one way they're going to have a pipeline for employees in the future," said Scott.

Scott says all proceeds from the 2023 Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner will go directly towards the Alumni Foundation's scholarship program.